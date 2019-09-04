P G & E Common (PCG) Shareholder Stonehill Capital Management Increased Stake; Magellan Health (MGLN) Shareholder Omni Partners Llp Raised Its Stake by $7.96 Million

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.54M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 6.32M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36 million, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $60.96. About 103,695 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 23,428 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc reported 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Llc has invested 0.14% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 17,589 shares. 13D Management Llc reported 2.94% stake. Sei Invs Communication stated it has 31,634 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 24,451 shares. Alpine Mngmt invested in 14,559 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 307 shares. Highbridge Management Lc owns 45,000 shares. Principal Fin reported 193,898 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Com, New York-based fund reported 191,693 shares. Kennedy Capital Incorporated reported 0.08% stake. American Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 18,280 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv accumulated 1,434 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 500,803 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 35,322 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 106,774 are owned by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Cambridge Rech Advsrs accumulated 15,569 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 447,558 shares stake. 225 are held by Edge Wealth Limited. Moreover, Sachem Head Cap Lp has 3.73% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Anchorage Grp Limited Liability has invested 14.9% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jet LP reported 1.75 million shares stake. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 3.66 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lpl Llc holds 25,525 shares. Finepoint Lp invested in 13.92% or 1.70M shares.