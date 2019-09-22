P G & E Common (PCG) Holder Stonehill Capital Management Has Cut Position by $49.71 Million; Cullen Frost Bankers Has Cut Delta Air Lines Del Com New (DAL) Position by $518,112

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del Com New (DAL) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 9,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 208,671 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.84 million, down from 217,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 5.46 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS IN BOSTON EXPECTED TO RESUME WEDNESDAY; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 2.26 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.28M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.10M, down from 6.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 13.08 million shares traded or 62.32% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btc Capital Management owns 44,009 shares. Jennison Assocs Lc has invested 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ftb Advisors has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Diversified has 0.05% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pnc Fincl Gp holds 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 315,493 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 135,340 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership owns 20,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Founders Financial Secs Ltd Liability reported 9,885 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. National Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.22M shares. Fil has 189 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.65% or 216,200 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability owns 149,327 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Ws Lllp has invested 0.85% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.49 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc Com (NYSE:OMC) by 5,474 shares to 5,674 shares, valued at $465,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 44,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Financial Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 250 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 99,620 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Solus Alternative Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 934,000 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Ltd has 0.45% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Brookfield Asset holds 0.02% or 205,000 shares. 46 were accumulated by Valley Natl Advisers. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.70 million shares. Principal Grp Inc reported 37,085 shares. California-based Mechanics Savings Bank Trust Department has invested 0.08% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 888,882 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Northern Trust owns 1.28 million shares. Texas-based Tpg (Sbs) Advsr Inc has invested 0.35% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 450,000 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia accumulated 47 shares. Jet Lp stated it has 970,000 shares.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.45M for 3.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

