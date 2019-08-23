P G & E Common (PCG) Shares Declined While Stonehill Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $101.82 Million; Credit Suisse Ag Upped Biogen (BIIB) Position by $122.38 Million

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 4250.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 518,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 530,771 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.47M, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $227.19. About 676,005 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.54M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 4.14M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 512,312 shares to 4.90M shares, valued at $119.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 22,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 772,530 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,814 are held by Peapack Gladstone Financial. 107,758 are owned by Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.23% or 23,763 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,618 shares. Kepos Capital LP reported 0.46% stake. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 0.18% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.16% or 58,800 shares. Kiltearn Prtnrs Llp accumulated 250,400 shares. Perkins Coie Trust invested in 0.04% or 350 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 390,972 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,243 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 980 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 916,318 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Co accumulated 0.04% or 3,342 shares. Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 24,125 shares. 105 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 22,947 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Company reported 10,293 shares stake. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 2.70M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Legal & General Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.82 million shares. Taconic Cap Limited Partnership reported 60,000 shares. Jennison Associate holds 0.04% or 2.33M shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.18M shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.6% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owns 18,275 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 5.82 million shares. 8,157 were reported by Tobam. Prudential Fincl accumulated 29,170 shares.

