P G & E (PCG) Stake Held by New Generation Advisors Llc; Cme Group (CME) Share Price Rose While Gideon Capital Advisors Trimmed Position

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 5,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 7,646 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, down from 12,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $206.61. About 723,006 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME AND NEX GROUP HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE DEAL – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC; 22/03/2018 – Memo to staff Spencer ready to stay at helm in event of CME deal; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO Duffy on $5.5B Deal to Buy Spencer’s NEX (Video); 14/05/2018 – Traders are now assigning a 51 percent chance of a fourth interest rate hike in December, according to the CME; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Reached All-Time Daily Volume Record of 51.9 M Contracts Traded on May 29; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXPECTS OIBDA GROWTH OF 14% – 16% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – DISCUSSIONS ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER FOR NEX WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO TERMS OF ANY OFFER

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp (PCG) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 26,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 279,492 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, up from 252,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 3.24 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 31.50 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Invests Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 30,212 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Metropolitan Life Co Ny has 0.2% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 56,013 shares. 473,313 were reported by Bancorp. Cantillon Cap Management Lc owns 1.89M shares for 3.7% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,618 shares. Capital Guardian Trust Company owns 1.07% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 410,080 shares. First Corp In stated it has 625 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) reported 4,186 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.29% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cohen Capital Management accumulated 33,640 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Com invested in 0.11% or 90,462 shares.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $289.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8,020 shares to 12,604 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).