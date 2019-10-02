P G & E (PCG) Shareholder New Generation Advisors Lifted Its Position by $590,502; As Microsoft (Put) (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Summit Securities Group Lowered Holding by $23.58 Million

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (MSFT) by 97.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 1,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 22.58 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp (PCG) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 26,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 279,492 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, up from 252,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 8.36 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 2.22 million shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 433,725 shares. 15,260 are owned by Us Savings Bank De. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.79 million shares. Highland LP has 531,200 shares. Illinois-based Gallagher Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 60.83% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jennison Associate Lc has invested 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 108,610 shares in its portfolio. Gvo Asset Management Limited owns 2.14% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 115,000 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 10 shares. Carroll Assocs holds 0% or 102 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Financial Bank Corporation holds 0% or 17,190 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Analog Devices, Blackstone, Bloom Energy, Cleveland-Cliffs, Ford, Micron, PG&E, Snap, VMWare and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on October 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In Activision Blizzard, Masco And More – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why the Renewable Power Industry Just Breathed a Collective Sigh of Relief – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Preferred Way To Bet On PG&E – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “45 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $861.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) by 4,726 shares to 4,859 shares, valued at $57.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At And T Inc (Call) by 482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maryland-based Marathon Capital Mgmt has invested 1.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thomasville Fincl Bank accumulated 5.17% or 223,031 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10.71 million shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs New York has 74,567 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 2.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buckingham Capital Mgmt holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 98,470 shares. Cap Sarl stated it has 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Synovus Financial Corporation reported 526,220 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na invested 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 29,350 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 170,057 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Jennison Ltd Liability Co accumulated 31.50 million shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 94,569 shares. Moreover, Modera Wealth Management Ltd has 0.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,135 shares. Tompkins Fin owns 107,667 shares or 2.9% of their US portfolio.