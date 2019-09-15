P G & E Common (PCG) Holder Stonehill Capital Management Lowered Position as Market Valuation Declined; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose, Kemnay Advisory Services Trimmed Stake

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 2.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.28 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.10M, down from 6.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.98M shares traded or 128.43% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 93.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 19,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96,000, down from 21,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 1.96M shares traded or 10.95% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.49 million for 2.97 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,817 are owned by Sageworth Tru Com. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com invested in 357,802 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 1,310 shares. Hound Prtnrs Llc holds 6.09 million shares or 6.81% of its portfolio. Gallagher Fiduciary Advsrs Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 20.55 million shares. Serengeti Asset Management Lp reported 1.00M shares stake. Bancshares Of New York Mellon has 950,357 shares. Taconic Cap Advsr Lp has invested 0.39% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Finepoint Capital Limited Partnership holds 20.03% or 1.70 million shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 46,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 7.39 million shares. Lonestar Capital Ltd Co holds 320,000 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Incorporated stated it has 7,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Ltd Com holds 748,225 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 4.20M shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 81.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.