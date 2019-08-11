P&F Industries (PFIN) to pay $0.05 on Aug 23, 2019; Bluemountain Capital Management Cut Renasant (RNST) Holding

P&F Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PFIN) is expected to pay $0.05 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:PFIN) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. P&F Industries Inc’s current price of $7.60 translates into 0.66% yield. P&F Industries Inc’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 4,486 shares traded or 114.03% up from the average. P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) has declined 5.83% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIN News: 07/05/2018 – TERANGA GOLD – FIRST DRAWDOWN UNDER PF TRANCHE WAS $70 MLN, $15 MLN OF WHICH USED TO CLOSE OUT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pf Chang Cfr To Caa1; Outlook Negative; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PF-06821497 Treatment Of Relapsed/Refractory SCLC, Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer, and Follicular; 30/04/2018 – P.F. CHANG’S OPENS FIRST RESTAURANT IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – Former Panera Bread and P.F. Chang’s Executive Jim Rand Joins ezCater; 07/04/2018 – Signal: At this moment, the Federal Police dribbles militants and petistas; the former president will not be taken to Congonhas airport – Lula will be taken to the PF headquarters. #Coverage; 10/05/2018 – P & F Industries 1Q Rev $15.7M; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Single Dose Crossover Study In Healthy Subjects To Evaluate Different Formulations Of PF-06882961

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased Renasant Corp (RNST) stake by 99.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 12,975 shares as Renasant Corp (RNST)’s stock rose 0.25%. The Bluemountain Capital Management Llc holds 22 shares with $1,000 value, down from 12,997 last quarter. Renasant Corp now has $1.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 76,151 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – ADDITIONALLY, ALL BRAND OPTIONS WILL BE CASHED OUT AT $1,550 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Renasant Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNST); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Renasant; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: Waycaster Will Retain President Title; 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corp and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. to Merge in $452.9M Deal; 02/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON RENASANT CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF BRAND GROUP HOLDINGS, INC; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.20/SHARE FROM $0.19; EST. $0.19; 30/04/2018 – RENASANT NAMES E. ROBINSON MCGRAW EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – RENASANT CORP RNST.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Renasant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.4 in 2018Q4.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and/or imports air-powered tools and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.96 million. The firm designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, and AIRCAT or NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers; and markets pipe and bolt dies, pipe taps, wrenches, vises and stands, pipe and tubing cutting equipment, hydrostatic test pumps, and replacement electrical components for various pipe cutting and threading machines through industrial distributors and contractors. It has a 36.88 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes industrial pneumatic tools, such as impact wrenches, grinders, drills, and motors under the ATP brand for refinery, chemical, power generation, heavy construction, oil, and mining companies; a line of pneumatic tool replacement parts to original equipment manufacturers ; high pressure stoppers for hydrostatic testing fabricated pipes under the Thaxton brand name; and a line of siphons under the Eureka name.

