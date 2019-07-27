P & G (PG) Shareholder Excalibur Management Has Cut Its Stake by $420,160; As W & T Offshore (WTI) Valuation Declined, D-E Shaw & Company Lifted Position by $4.53 Million

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in P & G (PG) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 4,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,581 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 36,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in P & G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 221.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 755,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 340,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $599.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 1.69 million shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 38.34% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Investor Group and Company Agree to $230.5M Initial Capital Commitment; 09/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR OFFERING OF MIXED SECURITIES; 12/03/2018 W&T Offshore Says it Was Successful Bidder to Acquire an Interest in Heidelberg Field in Gulf of Mexico; 30/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE-BAKER HUGHES TO DEVELOP PROJECTS IN GULF OF MEXICO; 29/05/2018 – SANGHVI BRANDS LTD SAGH.BO – SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR A MERGER /ACQUISITION / STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH WT GLOBAL; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR 9-MTH; 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 3.3 TO 3.6 MMBOE; 25/05/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD WTKH.KL – QTRLY REV 183.2 MLN RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.9 MLN RGT; 26/03/2018 – WT Microelectronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q Rev $134.2M

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (NYSE:HMN) by 9,292 shares to 12,459 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:COST) by 156,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,500 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Pacific Advisors Limited Liability holds 524,172 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 6,830 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.17% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 149,589 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.01% or 4.97 million shares. Deprince Race Zollo owns 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 22,500 shares. The California-based Globeflex LP has invested 0.13% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 38,260 shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 38,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 311,529 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). 123,103 are held by Wellington Management Gp Llp. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.07M shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.19 million activity. Stanley B Frank also bought $65,070 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares. BOULET VIRGINIA bought $30,380 worth of stock. 15,000 shares valued at $69,750 were bought by KROHN TRACY W on Wednesday, July 10. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $51,000 was made by KATZ STUART B on Tuesday, May 7.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98M on Friday, February 15. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock. Coombe Gary A also sold $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M. $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. 29,621 shares valued at $2.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1.