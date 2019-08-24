P & G (PG) Holder Excalibur Management Has Trimmed Position; As Sun Cmnt (SUI) Share Value Rose, Ubs Oconnor Upped by $3.11 Billion Its Position

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Sun Cmnt (SUI) by 52.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 26,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 76,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 billion, up from 50,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmnt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $147.82. About 490,091 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in P & G (PG) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 4,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 32,581 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 36,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in P & G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Braun Stacey Associate holds 1.22% or 176,168 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp holds 0.77% or 179,495 shares. Victory Capital reported 212,099 shares. Ckw Fincl Group Inc holds 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 600 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 11,829 shares stake. Thomasville Bancorp reported 2.53% stake. A D Beadell Invest Counsel stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sumitomo Life Communication holds 0.9% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 64,437 shares. 64,871 are owned by Buckhead Ltd Liability Corporation. 4,315 are owned by Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Inc Ltd. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited has invested 1.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,326 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Tru Department Mb Bancorp N A holds 1.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 120,167 shares. Marathon Cap Management has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Ppt by 114,000 shares to 138,000 shares, valued at $3.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 71,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,938 shares, and cut its stake in Veru Inc.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 106,989 shares. Cohen Steers holds 2.62% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 7.97M shares. Amp Invsts Ltd reported 0.44% stake. State Common Retirement Fund holds 161,750 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westfield Cap Lp has 295,125 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 55,513 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 12.23M shares. Duff Phelps Inv invested in 1.02% or 570,868 shares. Colony Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). 1,498 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,532 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc invested in 0% or 7,671 shares. Capital World Invsts holds 2.04 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 3.29M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 356,169 shares.