P-A-W Capital Trimmed Lendingtree New (TREE) Stake; CHINESEINVESTORS.COM (CIIX) Shorts Lowered By 79.17%

CHINESEINVESTORS.COM INC (OTCMKTS:CIIX) had a decrease of 79.17% in short interest. CIIX’s SI was 500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 79.17% from 2,400 shares previously. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.375. About 10,000 shares traded. Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. P-A-W Capital Corp analyzed 1,000 shares as Lendingtree Inc New (TREE)'s stock declined 16.21%. The P-A-W Capital Corp holds 5,000 shares with $1.76 million value, down from 6,000 last quarter. Lendingtree Inc New now has $4.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $315.88. About 165,905 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500.

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.82 million. The firm offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language; and securities trading advisory services; The firm also provides advisory services on US capital markets, the US legal system, and the US Securities markets; Website based advertising services; price chart and news updated on stocks, and research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it offers stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.28M for 50.30 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

