P-A-W Capital Trimmed Its Holding in Virtusa (VRTU) by $1.06 Million as Stock Price Rose; Aurora Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake in Dollar General (DG) as Market Value Declined

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 113,191 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has risen 9.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Rev $293.5M-$301.5M; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS ETOUCH ACQUISITION TO BE DILUTIVE TO GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q EPS 9c-EPS 13c; 17/04/2018 – Everest Group Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Top Global IT Service Provider; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 12/03/2018 – Virtusa Expands Digital Engineering Capabilities With The Acquisition Of ETouch; 04/04/2018 – Virtusa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $2.08 TO $2.32; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Virtusa Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,946 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 19,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.36. About 1.57M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar General tightens full-year profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Partners With Dollar General for Package Pickup and Drop-Off – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $409.58M for 22.35 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Virtusa Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VRTU) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) CEO Kris Canekeratne on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Virtusa Partners with Legerity to Help Put U.S. Veterans on the Front Lines of Digital Process Automation – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Closes Above 26K on 6th Straight Day of Gains – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 27.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.29 per share. VRTU’s profit will be $6.35 million for 51.27 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Virtusa Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.