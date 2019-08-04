P-A-W Capital Trimmed Its Attunity LTD (ATTU) Position by $805,000 as Stock Price Were Volatile; Chegg (CHGG) Shareholder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Cut Holding by $129.79 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 49.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 3.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.59M, down from 6.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 987,497 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation invested in 259,996 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 954,200 are owned by Herald Inv. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 145,868 shares. G2 Management Llc stated it has 4.97% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) or 220 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,300 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 46,738 shares. Harvest Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.78% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). 85,107 are held by Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 19,613 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc has 0% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 524 shares. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Disciplined Growth Investors Mn has 579,751 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 110,433 shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 1.69 million shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $62.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 501,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).

