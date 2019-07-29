P-A-W Capital Trimmed Attunity LTD (ATTU) Position as Share Value Rose; Steel Dynamics (STLD) Shareholder Spc Financial Boosted Position

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 106.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 11,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,389 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, up from 10,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 2.34 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS THAT CSN’S US ASSET SALE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees 1Q EPS 88c-EPS 92c; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 138.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $467.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 2,520 shares to 57,211 shares, valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 19,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,005 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. 5,000 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares with value of $135,150 were bought by Shaheen Gabriel. 5,740 shares valued at $149,986 were bought by Pushis Glenn on Wednesday, June 5.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.