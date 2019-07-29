P-A-W Capital Trimmed Allot LTD (ALLT) Holding; Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) Sentiment Is 1.03

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased Allot Ltd (ALLT) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 75,000 shares as Allot Ltd (ALLT)’s stock rose 3.27%. The P-A-W Capital Corp holds 525,000 shares with $4.17M value, down from 600,000 last quarter. Allot Ltd now has $260.38M valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 8,029 shares traded. Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has risen 48.24% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLT News: 17/04/2018 – ELETROPAULO TO ALLOT AT LEAST 80% OF OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 20/04/2018 – GRUPA KETY SA KTY.WA – AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK WANTS CO TO ALLOT 228.5 MLN ZLOTYS TO FY 2017 DIVIDEND; 16/03/2018 SANDHAR TECH TO ALLOT 4.63M SHRS TO ANCHOR INVESTORS; 17/04/2018 – IBERDROLA IBE.MC – ELETROPAULO WOULD ALLOT AT LEAST 80 % OF THE PRIMARY OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 35 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 34 reduced and sold their equity positions in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 14.76 million shares, up from 14.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 26 Increased: 25 New Position: 10.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $552.68 million. It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It has a 111.61 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 215,528 shares traded or 51.93% up from the average. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) has declined 8.93% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund for 103,600 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.62 million shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Q Global Advisors Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 95,646 shares. The Illinois-based Coe Capital Management Llc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 564,149 shares.

Analysts await Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Allot Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.93, from 2.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold ALLT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 10.44 million shares or 23.27% less from 13.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 300 shares. Clal Ins Enterprises Hldgs Ltd owns 2.16M shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Boston Prns reported 233,508 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,186 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Company, a Us-based fund reported 60,523 shares. New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Sei Investments accumulated 0% or 5,416 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 6,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 66,652 shares. Moreover, Prescott Group Lc has 0.08% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 50,000 shares. Vanguard Group holds 703,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 282,865 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 8,394 shares.

