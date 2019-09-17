P-A-W Capital Stake in Varonis Sys (VRNS) Has Cut by $305,000; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Eagle Materials (EXP)

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $62.19. About 272,684 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 3.67M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.21 million, up from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $89.7. About 592,671 shares traded or 18.53% up from the average. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has 119,791 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 6,843 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 39,414 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 498,258 shares. Guggenheim holds 4,193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Registered Invest Advisor accumulated 4,500 shares. Third Avenue Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 1.37% or 175,889 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 7,039 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research Incorporated accumulated 33,013 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Westpac Bk Corporation stated it has 92,829 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 8,192 shares. Weiss Multi owns 21,498 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Another recent and important Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Why Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 earnings per share, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Managers Tr by 20,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc reported 186,941 shares. Northeast Consultants, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs stated it has 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 4,003 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated holds 0.03% or 265,609 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests reported 28,954 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 13,651 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Schmidt P J Invest Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 84 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Mackenzie Fin Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 594,204 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Strs Ohio holds 16,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

