P-A-W Capital Stake in Usa Technologies (USAT) Has Boosted by $560,000 as Share Value Rose; Brown Advisory Has Lifted Stake in Woodward (WWD) as Shares Rose

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 889,655 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 28,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,887 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.26 million, up from 564,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $119.13. About 432,881 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 80C; 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 12/03/2018 Paul Woodward Joins Balluun’s Advisory Board; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange, a World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 10/04/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Announces Its Participation in SelectUSA to Facilitate Immigration and Job Growth; 23/04/2018 – Healogics, Inc. Names Allan Woodward, MBA as New Chief Financial Officer

