P-A-W Capital Stake in Mitek Sys (MITK) Has Decreased by $840,000 as Stock Value Declined; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Holding In Avalonbay Communties (AVB) Was Has Increased

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 360,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 606,432 shares traded or 40.29% up from the average. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 21.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Avalonbay Communties (AVB) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 8,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 449,791 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.29M, up from 440,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Avalonbay Communties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $210.48. About 406,418 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 119,105 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Invest Counsel has 0.14% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 75,480 shares. Prudential has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Vanguard Grp accumulated 1.79M shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Co reported 10,491 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested in 161,109 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 110,048 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 7,027 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) or 11,809 shares. Gabelli Comm Investment Advisers stated it has 105,720 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 268,179 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $254,162 activity.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. MITK’s profit will be $1.59 million for 62.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partner (NYSE:NGL) by 85,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 181,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,544 shares, and cut its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 124,500 shares. 12,641 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0% or 17,697 shares. Heitman Real Estate Secs Ltd reported 5.56% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 1,130 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 13,838 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated has invested 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Natixis Advisors Lp owns 71,936 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Co owns 86,795 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited owns 0.05% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 340,541 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Monetary Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 125 shares. Comm Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Victory Capital Inc has 0% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Stifel Fincl Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 19,183 shares.