P-A-W Capital Stake in Chegg (CHGG) Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Howard Hughes Corp/The (HHC) Shareholder Swift Run Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Market Value Rose

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 95,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $42.09. About 413,901 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp/The (HHC) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 24,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 46,463 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 70,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $129.12. About 35,540 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 121,018 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0.01% or 1.09M shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 127,268 shares. Int Incorporated stated it has 69,160 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.03% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 19,457 shares. Shellback Cap Lp reported 430,000 shares stake. Utd Automobile Association owns 92,033 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 1.07 million were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Fiera holds 0.02% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 108,099 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 162,730 shares. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) LP has 0.2% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 179,200 shares. Timpani Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 3.11% stake. Principal Finance Gp Inc holds 0% or 11,105 shares. 1.76 million are held by Brown Advisory Inc.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73 million and $108.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,820 shares to 195,300 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Financial Bank Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com holds 3,391 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 3,015 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.18% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 426,500 shares. Moreover, Cardinal Mgmt Ltd Llc Ct has 1.55% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). First Mercantile invested in 1,710 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 21,430 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech accumulated 14,817 shares. 7,237 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Us Commercial Bank De reported 4,180 shares. 997 were reported by Shine Advisory Services. Westwood Gru Inc accumulated 9,115 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Consulta reported 600,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 61,394 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

