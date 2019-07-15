P-A-W Capital Raised Its Stake in Usa Technologies (USAT) as Valuation Rose; Aperio Group Holds Position in Royal Gold (RGLD)

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 81.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 82,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,701 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, up from 100,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $110.79. About 188,328 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 203,410 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has USA Technologies (USAT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “USA Technologies and CSC ServiceWorks Announce Supply Agreement – Business Wire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why USA Technologies Stock Was Slammed Today – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 02/07/2019: USAT, IRBT, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 25,100 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 273,258 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Northern Trust invested in 674,438 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 19,538 shares. Timessquare Lc accumulated 1.83M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 56,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 25,464 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Research Advsr Incorporated invested in 13,863 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 28,163 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Foundation Llc has 474,066 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 16,200 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited holds 9,316 shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:SMLR) by 8,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 28,136 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Community Bancorporation Na has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Susquehanna Llp reported 97,258 shares. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Liability holds 9,394 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Northern Trust stated it has 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 4,808 shares for 0% of their portfolio. St James Inv Ltd Liability Company reported 537,266 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 265,577 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 84,559 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 305 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Envestnet Asset stated it has 15,648 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa owns 41,524 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 71,368 shares to 314,459 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 167,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 833,858 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).