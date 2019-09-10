P-A-W Capital Position in Usa Technologies (USAT) Has Upped by $560,000 as Stock Price Rose; Blue Edge Capital Raised Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $3.15 Million as Stock Rose

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.44. About 276,062 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 40 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 2,852 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.87 million, up from 2,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 1.62M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 199,695 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $6.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Grp Inc invested in 35 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) or 3 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,359 shares stake. Jump Trading Ltd has invested 0.04% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Parametric Port Associate Limited holds 0% or 32,955 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.02% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). 36,341 were accumulated by Int Gru. Barclays Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,750 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Citigroup holds 0% or 17,484 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services reported 34,195 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 112,830 shares. Perkins Capital Mgmt owns 287,935 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 40,079 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3,367 shares. Miles Cap holds 0.26% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 3,753 shares. 108,164 were reported by Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,700 shares. Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.25% or 7,762 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 5,013 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg holds 547,015 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 30,844 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 33,251 shares. Phocas Financial, California-based fund reported 4,360 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt owns 0.13% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 14,341 shares. 110,223 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Finance. Allen Invest Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Aspiriant Limited Liability Company holds 26,863 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 2.18% stake.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,280 shares to 2,544 shares, valued at $264.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,482 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).