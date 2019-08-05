P-A-W Capital Position in Semler Scientific (SMLR) Trimmed as Valuation Were Volatile; V F Corp. (VFC) Shareholder Paradigm Asset Management Co Decreased Stake

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Semler Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 13,422 shares traded. Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp. (VFC) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 18,550 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61B, down from 19,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in V F Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.55. About 1.81M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition

Analysts await Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SMLR’s profit will be $1.52 million for 52.08 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Semler Scientific, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. 8,894 shares were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C, worth $759,462.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs owns 101,221 shares. Gotham Asset holds 0.43% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 339,301 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 29,303 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 1.58 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. West Virginia-based City Comm has invested 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Wedgewood Investors Pa holds 4,350 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Sequoia Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2,532 shares. Private Advisor Llc reported 9,325 shares. Personal Capital Advsr holds 3,563 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Indiana Trust & Mgmt Com reported 0.12% stake. Moreover, Cibc Ww Corporation has 0.04% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 56,957 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, Oregon-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.1% stake. Leisure Cap holds 0.67% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 9,223 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 8.55 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amn Healthcare Svc (NYSE:AHS) by 150 shares to 600 shares, valued at $28.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deutsche Boerse Ag by 660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).