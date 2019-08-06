P-A-W Capital Position in Semler Scientific (SMLR) Lowered by $336,000; Springbok Capital Management Raised Freeport (FCX) Stake by $1.04 Million

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 168.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 86,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 51,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 25.02 million shares traded or 30.07% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q REV. $4.87B, EST. $4.92B; 19/03/2018 – PHILIPPINE SUBIC FREEPORT INVESTMENT PLEDGES FELL 46%: STANDARD; 11/04/2018 – Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 12/04/2018 – Praxair Starts Up Gas Supply to New World-Scale Yara Freeport LLC Ammonia Plant; 04/05/2018 – Freeport McMoRan: Grasberg Block Cave Underground Mine Accounts for About Half of Recoverable Proven Reserves in Indonesia; 25/04/2018 – MINISTRY OFFICIALS MET FREEPORT YESTERDAY TO EXPLAIN DECREES; 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer; 23/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S SOE MINISTER SOEMARNO COMMENTS ON FREEPORT DEAL; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT’S BEEN ASSURED GRASBERG ENVIRON ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280972 – BLUE CUBE OPERATIONS FREEPORT

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Semler Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 13,878 shares traded. Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 12,126 shares to 1,174 shares, valued at $194,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 9,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,069 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (Put) (NYSE:IBM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. Another trade for 7,425 shares valued at $85,955 was sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR. The insider ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74M.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Copper, gauge of global economic health, tumbles to two-year lows – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan – Proven Assets For An Increasingly Technological World – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) And Trying To Stomach The 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Copper Hangs In There – FCX And SCCO Are Barometers Of A Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com invested 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Fincl Ser Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 70,828 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 323,201 shares. Laurion Capital Lp, New York-based fund reported 120,385 shares. Montgomery Inv Management Incorporated holds 209,130 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 10.60M shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling holds 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 630 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 1.77M shares. Private Asset Mgmt reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 2.78 million were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Waters Parkerson & Co Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Blb&B Lc has 0.43% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 280,927 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc owns 26,612 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.