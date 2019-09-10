P-A-W Capital Position in Semler Scientific (SMLR) Has Trimmed as Share Value Were Volatile; Balyasny Asset Management Position in Alaska Air Group (ALK) Increased by $10.48 Million as Stock Rose

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Semler Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 6,821 shares traded. Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 3497.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 187,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 192,509 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80 million, up from 5,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.93. About 654,275 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Up About 20%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 5.8%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines goes strawless in partnership with nonprofit Lonely Whale, continues commitment to sustainability; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Up About 4.8%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 12C; 06/03/2018 The Points Guy Names Alaska Airlines Number One Airline In America For Second Consecutive Year; Hawaiian Named America’s Worst Airline

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air fares break higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Share Price Has Gained 46% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load factor improves at Alaska Air – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,715 shares. Regions holds 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 3,380 shares. Whittier Tru Communication holds 8 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Pinnacle Associate invested in 108,138 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.63% or 1.13 million shares. James Rech reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta owns 9,000 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ri holds 9,150 shares. Coldstream Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 15,698 shares. Guggenheim Capital holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 224,833 shares. Weiss Multi reported 1.04% stake. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 53,067 shares. Shufro Rose And Co Ltd Company holds 23,310 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 5,282 shares.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 58,097 shares to 57,737 shares, valued at $422,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,520 shares, and cut its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL).

More recent Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Semler Scientific: A Shift Into Software And Closing The Revenue Loop – Seeking Alpha” on May 19, 2015. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Semler Scientific: The Ultimate Growth At A Reasonable Price Stock – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Semler Scientific – One Of The Best Performing Stocks That Nobody Knows About – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019 was also an interesting one.