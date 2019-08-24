P-A-W Capital Position in Chegg (CHGG) Has Cut as Share Value Rose; Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Encompass Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Declined

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 42.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.95 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58M, down from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 7.94 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 95,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 1.16 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 11,013 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 1.73M shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 639,859 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Lc stated it has 21,313 shares. Ci Incorporated invested in 57,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Mariner Limited reported 155,203 shares. Waddell Reed Financial stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 30,600 shares. Seabridge Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 180,534 shares. 369 were reported by Shelton Cap. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 52,569 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Financial Bank holds 347 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc has 157,850 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Liability (Wy) holds 5,500 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Well Svcs Inc by 80,408 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $14.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 232,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.