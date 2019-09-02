P-A-W Capital Lowered Stake in Allot LTD (ALLT) by $525,000; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Holder Decatur Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 74.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 37,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 88,591 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86M, up from 50,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Allot Ltd (ALLT) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.09% . The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Allot Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 62,560 shares traded. Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has risen 42.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLT News: 20/04/2018 – GRUPA KETY SA KTY.WA – AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK WANTS CO TO ALLOT 228.5 MLN ZLOTYS TO FY 2017 DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – IBERDROLA IBE.MC – ELETROPAULO WOULD ALLOT AT LEAST 80 % OF THE PRIMARY OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 17/04/2018 – ELETROPAULO TO ALLOT AT LEAST 80% OF OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 16/03/2018 SANDHAR TECH TO ALLOT 4.63M SHRS TO ANCHOR INVESTORS

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Lc has 14,955 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 39,985 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Hawaii has 0.49% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 52,598 shares. Washington-based Coldstream Capital Inc has invested 0.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Harvey Investment Co Ltd Liability holds 2.23% or 105,752 shares in its portfolio. Arbor Investment Advsrs Lc has 4,824 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Lc invested 0.83% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 684,040 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,383 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.48% or 13.24 million shares. Hayek Kallen Investment holds 2.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 27,397 shares. American Economic Planning Gp Adv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,813 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Research, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Academy Capital Management Tx accumulated 105,961 shares or 3.01% of the stock.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 7,598 shares to 44,188 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,478 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Decide PepsiCo’s (PEP) Fate in Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XLP, PG, KO, PEP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.93, from 2.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold ALLT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 10.44 million shares or 23.27% less from 13.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Boston Prtn has invested 0% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Acadian Asset Management Llc reported 634,307 shares. National Bank Of America De owns 78,444 shares. State Street has 38,600 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 1.82M shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 282,865 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Lc has 0% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,251 shares. One Trading Lp owns 6,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 125,688 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 11,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paw, a Connecticut-based fund reported 525,000 shares.

More notable recent Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 14, 2019 : RL, CYBR, GDS, TAC, AZZ, HUD, ALLT, MIXT, KMDA, HYGS, MTNB, LIQT – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mobileum Partners with Allot to Enhance Roaming Customers’ Quality of Experience – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allot Research Aids CSPs in Combating Phishing – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.