P-A-W Capital Lowered Semler Scientific (SMLR) Stake; Ascendia Brands (ASB)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 8,000 shares as Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR)’s stock 0.00%. The P-A-W Capital Corp holds 32,000 shares with $1.37 million value, down from 40,000 last quarter. Semler Scientific Inc now has $283.32M valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 1,511 shares traded. Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Ascendia Brands Inc (ASB) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 99 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 92 sold and decreased positions in Ascendia Brands Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 118.71 million shares, down from 123.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ascendia Brands Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 72 Increased: 67 New Position: 32.

Associated Banc holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp for 2.92 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc owns 5.34 million shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.99% invested in the company for 688,240 shares. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Trust Co. has invested 0.92% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 537,508 shares.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 1.07M shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has declined 18.18% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company has market cap of $3.44 billion. The Company’s Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. It has a 10.54 P/E ratio. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging services.

Analysts await Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.50 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. ASB’s profit will be $81.94M for 10.48 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Associated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Associated Bank closes on acquisition of Huntington branches in Wisconsin – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SMLR’s profit will be $1.39M for 50.85 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Semler Scientific, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.