P-A-W Capital Lifted Its Usa Technologies (USAT) Position by $560,000; Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lifted Its Stake by $33.58 Million

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 391,213 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 325,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.81M, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $125.89. About 920,695 shares traded or 28.56% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 18,368 shares to 4.40 million shares, valued at $330.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 19,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 669,784 shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank And Trust reported 0% stake. Chevy Chase Tru Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Prudential Financial holds 114,224 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 31,481 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Company holds 375 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Westover Lc invested in 0.22% or 4,029 shares. Washington Bancorp has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership has 4,045 shares. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.58% or 58,440 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP reported 3,091 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hamilton Point Advsrs Ltd invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.48% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Franklin Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $6.93 million activity.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:SMLR) by 8,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 199,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 2.83M shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 17,484 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). 11,860 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 40,079 shares. S Squared Limited Liability reported 488,031 shares stake. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 103,005 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 494,299 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 139,986 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies has 0.02% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). 1.02 million were accumulated by First Washington Corp. Manufacturers Life The reported 38,844 shares. Amer Int Gp owns 36,341 shares.