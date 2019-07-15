P-A-W Capital Lifted Holding in Usa Technologies (USAT) as Shares Rose; Chegg (CHGG) Stock Price Declined While Summit Creek Advisors Has Decreased Holding

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 438,815 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT)

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 48,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, down from 210,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 1.00M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 240,000 shares to 860,000 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mngmt has 103,005 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) holds 3,319 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 114,400 shares. Greenwood Cap Assoc Lc stated it has 33,386 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dorsey & Whitney has invested 0.03% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Cambridge Inv Research Advsr holds 0% or 13,863 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 16,200 shares. Paw Corp accumulated 320,000 shares. Timessquare Cap Limited Liability reported 1.83M shares. Raymond James Financial reported 34,195 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 40,079 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 17,518 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Llc holds 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) or 32,955 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 19,538 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 56,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity. $2.86 million worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares were sold by BROWN ANDREW J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel invested in 0% or 5,761 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership has 882,701 shares. New Jersey-based Selkirk Limited Liability Co has invested 6.98% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Tarbox Family Office reported 11,000 shares stake. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 58,000 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Essex Invest Mgmt Company Lc accumulated 87,857 shares. Ajo LP has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Clearbridge Lc reported 2.53M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Act Ii Mgmt Lp has 305,258 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 599,961 shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Us National Bank & Trust De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 12,242 shares. Paw Cap stated it has 95,000 shares. Jefferies reported 3,100 shares. 64,000 were accumulated by Aristeia Cap Ltd.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.74M for 276.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 66,618 shares to 279,879 shares, valued at $14.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 35,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT).