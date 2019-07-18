P-A-W Capital Increases Stake in Usa Technologies (USAT); Broderick Brian C Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $551,200

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 29,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 5.06M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 542,655 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.34B for 20.37 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 14,673 shares to 31,136 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 766 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Welch Group Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 6,720 shares in its portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt stated it has 8,248 shares. First Merchants reported 109,629 shares. Strategic Svcs Inc reported 103,158 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co reported 11,732 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 2.45M shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd accumulated 3.68% or 9.54M shares. First National Bank holds 0.57% or 69,150 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Macroview Mngmt accumulated 8,584 shares. Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.48% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Oakbrook Invests Limited Com reported 25,110 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability holds 2,318 shares. Gradient Limited reported 1,594 shares stake.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 40,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 860,000 shares, and cut its stake in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT).