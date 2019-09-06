P-A-W Capital Increases Holding in Usa Technologies (USAT); As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Market Value Rose, Foxhaven Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake by $5.33 Million

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 118,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.78M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.81B market cap company. It closed at $54.58 lastly. It is down 33.00% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 1.04 million shares traded or 39.31% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why American Eagle Outfitters, Tyson Foods, and USA Technologies Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “USA Technologies to restate some financial statement; shares -24% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Kraft Heinz Stock Dropped Another 5% Today – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of USA Technologies Are Crashing Today – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can USA Technologies Stay Alive? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 30,000 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,000 shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

