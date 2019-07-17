P-A-W Capital Holds Stake in Usa Technologies (USAT); North Point Portfolio Managers Decreased Holding in Thor Industries (THO) by $349,804 as Market Value Declined

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 22,627 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 5,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,544 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, down from 127,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $59.09. About 5,545 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 790,483 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 100 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Com invested in 688,967 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 11,860 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). 474,066 were reported by Foundation Limited Co. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 3,319 shares. Blackrock accumulated 3.80M shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 28,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Washington reported 1.02 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 139,986 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jefferies Ltd Liability has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Perritt Capital stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated has 283,188 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 112,830 shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 199,695 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.76M for 9.06 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2,759 shares to 40,185 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).