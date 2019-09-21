P-A-W Capital Holding in Varonis Sys (VRNS) Cut as Stock Rose; Advent Capital Management Stake in Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Cut by $907,500 as Stock Price Rose

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 71.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 82,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 32,767 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $387,000, down from 115,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 6.48M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 196,607 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 EPS, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual EPS reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 133,400 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 76,157 shares. 18,996 were reported by Stanley. Signaturefd Lc holds 94 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma accumulated 109,603 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 10 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Bailard invested in 0.03% or 9,050 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications has 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Eck Corporation reported 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 22,609 are owned by Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership. Vanguard Inc invested in 2.70M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 3,612 shares. Carroll Assoc holds 17 shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaia Inc New by 50,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Inv Ltd (Prn) by 5.90 million shares to 29.90 million shares, valued at $33.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 3.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lafitte Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 3.08M shares. D E Shaw & reported 10.10M shares. Redwood Cap Limited Liability owns 1.60M shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp invested in 0% or 654,539 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Lc owns 24,550 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Water Island Ltd Liability holds 1.13M shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Omers Administration Corp invested in 203,500 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.72M shares. The Missouri-based Moneta Grp Inc Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Amalgamated Bankshares reported 119,704 shares stake. Falcon Edge Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 2.54 million shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.33M shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 162,138 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 500 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 14,564 shares.