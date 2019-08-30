P-A-W Capital Holding in Usa Technologies (USAT) Upped by $560,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Keybank National Association Position in Zoetis (ZTS) Has Raised by $5.82 Million as Share Value Rose

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 282,377 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 58,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 393,870 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.65 million, up from 335,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $126.27. About 862,504 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 3,819 shares to 59,764 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,875 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter Brokerage has 372,925 shares for 10.67% of their portfolio. Essex Inv Communication Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 69 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 853,328 shares. Adage Grp Ltd reported 573,739 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0.05% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Delaware has invested 0.03% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Peddock Cap Advisors invested in 2,710 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 94,951 are held by Stephens Inc Ar. 86,727 were reported by Vantage Investment Prns Llc. Fmr Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.13M shares. Proshare Advisors holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 111,191 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs reported 0.03% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Dnb Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 154,068 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 23,941 shares. Cantillon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.78 million shares.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoetis Inc. – The Value And Price Relationship Appears Unhealthy – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 234% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $6.93 million activity.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 30,000 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Fund Takes Stake In Small-Cap Payments Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why USA Technologies, Inc. Stock Fell 55.7% in September – The Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Vendingmarketwatch.com and their article: “USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Nasdaq Hearing Panel Grants Extension to Regain Compliance – VendingMarketWatch” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.