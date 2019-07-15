P-A-W Capital Holding in Lendingtree New (TREE) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; York Capital Management Global Advisors Raised Its Jd Com (JD) Holding by $4.08 Million; Stock Price Rose

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 135,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 593,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90M, up from 457,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.11B market cap company. It closed at $31.08 lastly. It is down 18.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $427.76. About 40,697 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 11/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud Alerts; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 705,794 shares to 773,295 shares, valued at $59.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 16,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,621 shares, and cut its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Global Mobile Payments Market to Reach $3.6 Trillion by 2024 – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Pros, 3 Cons for Buying Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “JD Stock Has to Clear the Hurdles Facing Chinese Tech – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JD Stock Is the Best Chinese Equity – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is JD.com (JD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 115,768 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 4,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp has 63,571 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Bancshares De owns 185 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel owns 577 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ci Invs holds 103,097 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 490 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). First Mercantile Trust Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 712,587 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 14,854 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 9,902 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 60,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 5,344 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 24.44% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.9 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.76 million for 157.26 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.30% EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.