P-A-W Capital Holding in Lendingtree New (TREE) Has Lowered by $351,000; Horizon Investments Increases Position in Henry Jack Assoc Com (JKHY)

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Henry Jack Assoc Inc Com (JKHY) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 3,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,915 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 17,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack Assoc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.86. About 138,771 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY)

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $348.5. About 186,809 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – LendingTree Study: Credit History and Debt Ratio are Biggest Constraints for Would-Be Homeowners; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19,620 shares to 3,279 shares, valued at $270,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A Com (NASDAQ:ZION) by 29,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,109 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany Co New Com (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Cap International Ca holds 0.04% or 2,280 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc stated it has 16,174 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 21 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 27,636 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 570,730 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 107,313 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 4,779 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.08% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 65,752 shares. 148,459 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 8,435 shares. Texas-based Doliver Advisors LP has invested 0.31% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Parkside Fin Retail Bank reported 534 shares. Moreover, Paloma Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 4,567 shares. Westfield Mngmt Com LP holds 0.05% or 48,129 shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

