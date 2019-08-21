P-A-W Capital Holding in Chegg (CHGG) Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Hilton Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by $11.73 Million as Stock Price Rose

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 95,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 1.07M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 651,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 2,240 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 653,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 1.12M shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Research owns 88,152 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 869,703 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 29,943 shares. Braun Stacey Inc reported 1.16% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Shellback Cap Lp accumulated 430,000 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 25,842 shares. Granahan Mngmt Ma owns 444,315 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 53,311 shares. Timessquare Cap Management accumulated 0.46% or 1.56M shares. Mackenzie reported 31,910 shares stake. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.35% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.02% or 77,169 shares. Penn Inc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 224,271 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.15% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). United Service Automobile Association accumulated 0.01% or 92,033 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Focused Wealth Management Inc stated it has 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). D E Shaw And Co holds 0.01% or 566,530 shares. Huntington Comml Bank has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 915 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Element Capital has invested 0.02% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 152,735 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 19.25 million shares. Kahn Brothers Grp De accumulated 0% or 452,549 shares. 2.38M were reported by Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. 1.12M are held by Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Smith Graham Invest Advisors LP holds 0.75% or 364,321 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 384 shares.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $121.77M for 8.88 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opp (Prn) (VTA) by 60,609 shares to 984,165 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dr Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 23,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS).