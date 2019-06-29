P-A-W Capital Has Upped Usa Technologies (USAT) Position by $560,000 as Valuation Rose; John G Ullman & Associates Lowered Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding by $3.60 Million

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 45,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,922 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 175,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $84.1. About 16.44 million shares traded or 204.32% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $445.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 965,836 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) by 110,091 shares to 518,725 shares, valued at $22.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 43,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Don't Worry So Much About Portfolio Weights And Rebalancing. Let It Ride. – Seeking Alpha" on June 03, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: "How Does Abbott's Established Pharmaceuticals Business Compare With Its Peers? – Forbes" published on June 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "Abbott Labs (ABT) Growth Target Looks Very Sustainable After Meeting With Management – BMO Capital – StreetInsider.com" on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McDonaldâ€™s Corporation (MCD) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "An Abbott Labs Analyst's 5 Reasons To Own The Stock: 'Near-Perfect For This Environment' – Benzinga" with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. 177,457 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares with value of $12.42 million were sold by Contreras Jaime.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.28 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Vendingmarketwatch.com which released: "AVM Services Expands Relationship With USAT – VendingMarketWatch" on October 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; TJX Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq" published on May 21, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why TripAdvisor Stock Was Gaining Today – The Motley Fool" on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Vendingmarketwatch.com and their article: "USA Technologies Celebrates 20 Years Of Leadership And Innovation During NAMA Show – VendingMarketWatch" published on April 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "USA Technologies Named Top 10 Retail Payment Consulting/Services Company for 2018 – Business Wire" with publication date: March 25, 2019.

