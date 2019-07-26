P-A-W Capital Has Upped Position in Usa Technologies (USAT) by $560,000 as Market Value Rose; As Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Market Value Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Decreased Stake

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $214.94. About 3.44M shares traded or 22.51% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 294,028 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “USA Technologies’ (USAT) Accounting Firm Resigns, Discloses Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statement – StreetInsider.com” on February 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why USA Technologies Shares Got Destroyed Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “USA Technologies (USAT) Announces Donald W. Layden Jr., Patricia A. Oelrich & Ingrid S. Stafford to Board – StreetInsider.com” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “USAT: Why Intel Stock Popped 5% This Morning – Yahoo News” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Fund Takes Stake In Small-Cap Payments Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intll Gp, New York-based fund reported 36,341 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 674,438 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 162,947 shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 60,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 16,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 11,860 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 40,079 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Arizona-based Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). D E Shaw & accumulated 72,126 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0% stake. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Ameritas Investment Partners holds 4,133 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 28,163 shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 35,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 860,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767. Another trade for 76,411 shares valued at $13.62M was made by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. Gibbs Robert Lane had sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99M. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of stock.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Uber a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is McDonald’s’s (NYSE:MCD) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “McDonald’s Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Conversation on ESG and Sustainability With As You Sow CEO Andrew Behar – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GRUB falls on MCD-DoorDash partnership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 261,485 shares to 918,842 shares, valued at $74.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 304,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).