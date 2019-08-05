P-A-W Capital Has Trimmed Its Lendingtree New (TREE) Holding as Stock Declined; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Boltwood Capital Management Lifted Stake by $483,392

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93M shares traded or 25.16% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS IN FUTURE, THE PRINCIPLE MUST BE ONE OF “PRIVACY BY DESIGN”; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Identity Crisis Looms; 09/04/2018 – Facebook should pay its 2bn users for their personal data; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Pingree: Calling for More Oversight After Congressional Facebook Hearings; 17/05/2018 – The top proxy adviser also recommended voting in favor of proposals aimed at improving Facebook’s response to problems like election interference and harassment; 26/03/2018 – Attorneys Gene: State AGs Demand Answers About Facebook User Privacy and Policy; 16/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook plans to launch Oculus Go standalone VR headset at f8 developer conference on May 1 (Janko; 24/04/2018 – POLICE SAYS FACEBOOK POST WILL BE PART OF ITS INVESTIGATION

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $6.92 during the last trading session, reaching $313.56. About 229,043 shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 07/05/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.61 million for 49.93 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 31 shares. 21,975 were accumulated by Congress Asset Co Ma. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested in 84,650 shares. Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 185 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 14,351 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 1,140 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 2,070 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 0% or 15 shares. Lyon Street Ltd Com invested 1.92% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 1,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 18,220 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 400 shares. Pier Cap Llc stated it has 1.39% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc accumulated 583,486 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 1,600 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 175,000 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 17,595 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Frontier Inv Mngmt reported 19,465 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs has 0.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 0.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 848,132 shares. Lau Assocs Llc has 0.95% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,100 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Co owns 1.31% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 13.75M shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,310 shares. Archon Prtnrs Ltd Company stated it has 65,900 shares. Abrams Cap LP owns 1.02 million shares or 4.8% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 67,578 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Sns Fincl Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 7,871 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 3,001 were accumulated by Papp L Roy Associate. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 1.06 million shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd holds 5,822 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

