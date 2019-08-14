P-A-W Capital Has Raised Stake in Usa Technologies (USAT) by $560,000; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Stake in Salesforce.Com Com Usd0.001 (CRM) Has Decreased by $483,954 as Share Price Declined

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Usd0.001 (CRM) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 3,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 627,482 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.37 million, down from 630,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $140.02. About 6.21M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 363,278 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc Com by 13,529 shares to 58,670 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 388.94 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 20,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.