P-A-W Capital Has Raised Position in Usa Technologies (USAT) as Market Value Rose; As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lifted Stake

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 7,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 76,480 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 68,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $41.86. About 1.53M shares traded or 23.99% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 773,305 shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Lc has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Pacific Global Investment Co, California-based fund reported 11,334 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited owns 5,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg holds 472,359 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 5,422 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 543,092 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Llc stated it has 18,564 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Wellington Grp Llp accumulated 24,178 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 21 shares. 289,001 are owned by Stifel Fincl. Cibc Markets holds 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 9,218 shares. The Illinois-based Old Republic Int has invested 1.5% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 10,901 shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1,788 shares to 8,382 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,624 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 114,400 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 16,750 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% or 674,438 shares. 1.14M were accumulated by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. Citadel Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). State Street holds 970,888 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 17,484 shares. Perkins Capital Management reported 0.79% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Cambridge Rech invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 21,983 shares. Wasatch invested 0.08% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Paw Capital Corp holds 320,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 56,800 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0% stake. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 3.80M shares.