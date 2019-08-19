P-A-W Capital Has Lowered Stake in Semler Scientific (SMLR) by $336,000 as Share Value Were Volatile; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increased Stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp Com (MGRC) as Share Value Rose

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Semler Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.06M market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 428 shares traded. Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp Com (MGRC) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 9,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The hedge fund held 426,524 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.13M, up from 416,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 18,053 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 10,064 shares to 475,455 shares, valued at $93.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ICF) by 5,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,180 shares, and cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MGRC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.00 million shares or 0.83% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Incorporated invested in 15,376 shares. Stevens Management Ltd Partnership reported 4,258 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP reported 27,632 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Capital Fund Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). 27,556 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com holds 7,959 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Sei Investments Co has 5,173 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 140,802 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al reported 0.01% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Moreover, Alpha Windward Lc has 0.34% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 9,060 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 125,954 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Company holds 154,974 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Analysts await Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SMLR’s profit will be $1.52M for 50.52 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Semler Scientific, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

