P-A-W Capital Has Lowered Holding in Varonis Sys (VRNS) as Share Value Rose; As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Caprock Group Increased Holding by $338,935

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 220,270 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 42.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 6,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 21,382 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 14,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 7.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co has 180,379 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com holds 3,541 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bogle Invest Mngmt LP De has 26,921 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.13 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Duncker Streett Communications stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 20,464 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Mirae Asset Global Invs Com Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Trexquant Lp holds 17,643 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 5,130 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Research holds 0.01% or 16,274 shares. Psagot House reported 1,023 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Panagora Asset Management reported 0.01% stake.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock or 1,900 shares. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

