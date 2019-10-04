P-A-W Capital Has Lowered Holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by $660,000 as Valuation Rose; Advent International Has Increased Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position by $27.89 Million

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77 million, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 284,867 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.26. About 203,536 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.16 million for 114.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Managers Tr by 20,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 28,429 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Mngmt Ny has 1.34% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 642,100 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Prelude Capital Lc reported 8,843 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 112,149 shares. Ranger Inv LP holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 856,715 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Ww Investors holds 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 1.16 million shares. First Manhattan Com invested in 0% or 2,700 shares. Symmetry Peak Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 28,500 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 6.28M shares. Cap accumulated 1.29M shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 16,179 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 1.91 million shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Impala Asset reported 1.23 million shares.

