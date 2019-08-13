P-A-W Capital Has Lowered Allot LTD (ALLT) Holding by $525,000 as Shares Declined; Motley Fool Wealth Management Holds Position in Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 15,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 123,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, up from 108,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 20,307 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Allot Ltd (ALLT) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.09% . The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Allot Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 44,783 shares traded. Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has risen 42.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLT News: 16/03/2018 SANDHAR TECH TO ALLOT 4.63M SHRS TO ANCHOR INVESTORS; 17/04/2018 – ELETROPAULO TO ALLOT AT LEAST 80% OF OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 17/04/2018 – IBERDROLA IBE.MC – ELETROPAULO WOULD ALLOT AT LEAST 80 % OF THE PRIMARY OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 20/04/2018 – GRUPA KETY SA KTY.WA – AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK WANTS CO TO ALLOT 228.5 MLN ZLOTYS TO FY 2017 DIVIDEND

More notable recent Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lakeland Financial Reports Record Quarterly Performance Nasdaq:LKFN – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lakeland Financial Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 2.64% Yield (LKFN) – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Materion Corp (MTRN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 8th Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $22,400 activity.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) by 5,800 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate Etf by 50,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold LKFN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.59 million shares or 2.65% more from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,744 were reported by Citadel Advisors Limited Company. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0% or 4,723 shares in its portfolio. 16,884 were reported by Opus Capital Gru Lc. Ckw Grp invested in 2,946 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swiss National Bank invested in 43,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group accumulated 212,185 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 686,264 shares. 83,756 were reported by Invesco. Huntington Savings Bank stated it has 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Franklin Resource has 1.83M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 26,641 shares. 33,317 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated LP holds 8,590 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RL, BOX among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Allot Communications (ALLT) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allot +6.1% after revenues drive Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allot Ltd. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.93, from 2.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold ALLT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 10.44 million shares or 23.27% less from 13.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Moreover, Ancora Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 60,523 shares. S Squared Technology Ltd Liability Co accumulated 320,304 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 3,928 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 8,394 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Sei Invs Communications holds 5,416 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eam Ltd Liability Com holds 0.24% or 123,485 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 18,186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation has 38,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prescott Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 50,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 1.20M shares. Paw Cap holds 4.12% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 525,000 shares.