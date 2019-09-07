P-A-W Capital Has Lifted Usa Technologies (USAT) Holding; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lowered Its Position in Bce (BCE) by $333,124

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.01M market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 1.04 million shares traded or 37.67% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 7,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 52,110 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 59,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 521,480 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Incorporated owns 13,863 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 10,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 970,888 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 75,705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corp invested in 674,438 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 11,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). California Employees Retirement Systems has 114,400 shares. Timessquare Management Ltd owns 1.83 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Trellus Mngmt Co Limited Liability Com has invested 0.7% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 100 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 309,411 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 56,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $6.93 million activity.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 75,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 98,537 shares to 5.26 million shares, valued at $90.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 28,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).