P-A-W Capital Has Lifted Position in Usa Technologies (USAT) by $560,000 as Valuation Rose; Barrett Asset Management Has Upped Position in Eog Res Com (EOG) by $1.04 Million

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $415.21M market cap company. The stock increased 8.63% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 1.76M shares traded or 136.77% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 10,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 129,942 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37M, up from 119,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $75.6. About 3.15 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 37,326 shares to 522,884 shares, valued at $81.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In C (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,812 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, American Gru has 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Manhattan has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Envestnet Asset stated it has 157,167 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc holds 4,763 shares. Cypress accumulated 0.11% or 5,533 shares. Uss Invest Ltd reported 1.44% stake. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 2,613 shares. 40,593 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Limited Liability. The New York-based Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Estabrook Capital Management accumulated 1,393 shares. Twin Tree Management LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 15,954 shares. Davis R M invested in 0.01% or 3,142 shares. Broderick Brian C invested in 1.1% or 32,320 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Incorporated owns 862,074 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 75,705 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings holds 10,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Illinois-based Perritt Inc has invested 0.09% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% or 21,118 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 273,258 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 494,299 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 222,771 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Com reported 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability stated it has 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). 688,967 were reported by Geode Cap Mgmt Lc. Northern Tru accumulated 674,438 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 0% or 4,133 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 30,000 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,000 shares, and cut its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU).