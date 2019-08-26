P-A-W Capital Has Increased Usa Technologies (USAT) Stake; Bp Plc Has Upped Baxter International (BAX) Position by $8.18 Million as Share Value Rose

Bp Plc increased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 202% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 101,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 151,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 514,642 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $488.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 132,813 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zuora Inc Class A by 22,282 shares to 20,847 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,000 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 70,000 shares to 360,000 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity.