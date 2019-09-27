P-A-W Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in Varonis Sys (VRNS) by $305,000; White Pine Investment Co Has Boosted Position in At&T (T) by $415,734 as Share Value Rose

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.01. About 303,916 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 151.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 20,914 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, up from 8,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.14 billion market cap company. It closed at $37.38 lastly. It is down 6.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 30/04/2018 – Antitrust Chief Says AT&T Faces Same Time Warner Deal Condition; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mediatel Ptnrs has 11.29% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Shufro Rose & Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Exchange Capital Mngmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 17,603 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Investment Corp Il has 1.46% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Palisade Ltd Liability Co Nj stated it has 104,796 shares. Sei Investments reported 1.33 million shares. Farmers Natl Bank holds 2.71% or 154,144 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Lc reported 33,056 shares. South Texas Money holds 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 8,733 shares. Stillwater Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 8,714 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Macnealy Hoover Mngmt holds 19,442 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 45,065 are held by Woodstock. Ironsides Asset Ltd Liability reported 9,745 shares stake. Camelot Portfolios Ltd reported 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.72% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $211.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 276,485 shares to 75,730 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 earnings per share, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.