P-A-W Capital Has Decreased By $885,000 Its Varonis Sys (VRNS) Holding; Symmetry Peak Management Has Upped Netease (Call) (NTES) Stake

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) stake by 37.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 15,000 shares as Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS)’s stock rose 2.35%. The P-A-W Capital Corp holds 25,000 shares with $1.49 million value, down from 40,000 last quarter. Varonis Sys Inc now has $2.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 278,929 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased Netease Inc (Call) (NTES) stake by 746.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symmetry Peak Management Llc acquired 11,200 shares as Netease Inc (Call) (NTES)’s stock declined 19.12%. The Symmetry Peak Management Llc holds 12,700 shares with $3.07M value, up from 1,500 last quarter. Netease Inc (Call) now has $31.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $247.23. About 590,396 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 3,549 shares. 38,450 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Wasatch Advisors invested in 569,855 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.06% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 1.13 million shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,130 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability holds 0% or 27,876 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 11,310 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Company reported 44 shares stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 86,977 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Barclays Plc holds 0% or 20,464 shares in its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 578,455 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Macquarie Grp reported 262,562 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 180,379 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Varonis Systems has $9000 highest and $70 lowest target. $80’s average target is 14.73% above currents $69.73 stock price. Varonis Systems had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the shares of VRNS in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Friday, June 21. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9000 target in Tuesday, July 30 report.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) stake by 142,500 shares to 315,000 valued at $56.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coupa Software Inc (Put) stake by 11,500 shares and now owns 20,000 shares. Bilibili Inc was reduced too.